The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Country Music Festival: Lane Pittman and Freddie Bailey credit country capital for The Voice success

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
January 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Friends Freddie Bailey and Lane Pittman battled it out on The Voice. Picture by Peter Hardin

IT wasn't until Lane Pittman was on the plane heading to compete on The Voice, that he discovered his best mate Freddie Bailey was a contestant too.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.