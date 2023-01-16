IT wasn't until Lane Pittman was on the plane heading to compete on The Voice, that he discovered his best mate Freddie Bailey was a contestant too.
"I'll see you at the hotel," Freddie said to him.
The boys both credit living in the country music capital, and experiencing its festival, with helping their musical evolution.
It was up Peel Street all day, every day, every January for Lane.
"Being immersed in the culture definitely had a big influence on me," the 16-year-old said.
Moving to Tamworth as a child boosted 18-year-old Freddie's music skills.
"Because there's no pressure. It's such a friendly environment, and it's a great place to start out in," he said.
READ MORE:
Lane performed Luke Combs' Even Though I'm Leaving for his Blind audition, turning four chairs.
And Freddie sang Keith Urban's Wild Hearts in front of the former Star Maker, turning two chairs, including Urban's, who jumped on stage to sing along.
The boys both joined Urban's team, and went head to head during the battle rounds - with only one able to progress to the next stage.
When Lane was ultimately chosen to continue, Freddie said it wasn't a problem.
"He's my best mate," he said.
Lane reached the top two contestants in Urban's team, but was eliminated from the competition just shy of the grand finale.
But the battle wasn't the first, or last time, the boys performed together.
Freddie recalls hearing about a kid in year seven at school with a great voice, and as a guitarist on the lookout for a singer, went about tracking him down.
They rehearsed for seven weeks to perform two songs at school, "which is pretty funny to think about now", Freddie said.
The boys' paths have diverged, with Freddie experimenting with new genres.
"I'm infusing a lot of different styles into what I'm doing," he said.
Lane is focused on a country music career - and will support award-winning American country musician Luke Combs during the Australia and New Zealand leg of his tour.
The 16-year-old, heading into his final year of high school, ran around his loungeroom screaming when he heard the news.
"I couldn't even contain myself, because for me, he's one of my musical inspirations," he said.
"It's a whole new market for me to try and gain new fans, to show that in the last year I've definitely evolved as a musician.
"Here's where I'm going now, and hopefully, they'll stick along for the ride."
The boys shared the stage to bring in the 2023 festival at the opening concert.
Lane will play the Tamworth Services Club on Thursday, January 19, and Freddie is performing at The Press on Sunday, January 22.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.