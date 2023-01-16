AN award ceremony which gives country music fans the ability to vote and have a say on who wins, is back for the 24th year with an entirely new category.
The first Australian Country Music Entertainer of the Year accolade, determined by Australian country music broadcasters and specialist media, will be announced.
Awards will be presented to Best Male Vocal, Best Female, Best Group or Duo, Best Album, Best Song, Best Bush Ballad, Best Video, Most Promising Future Star, Most Popular Country Music DJ, and Most Popular Country Music Radio Station or Program.
A broadcaster will also be inducted into the Australian Country Music Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
The performers are all award finalists, and include Tracy Coster, Laura Frank, Tony Kennelly, Shaza Leigh, The Long & Short Of It, Brendan McMahon, Andy Penkow, the RnR Ranchgirls, Graham Rodger, The Silverline and Vixens of Fall.
The awards were established in 2000 to balance the numerous awards presented in country music, by giving ordinary people a say.
Tickets to the event, to be staged in Tamworth Town Hall, can be purchased from the Capitol Theatre Box Office, from the new Festival HQ next to the FanZone stage in Fitzroy Street, or online.
