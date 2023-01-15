We cannot again let that party fritter away the contents of Chaffey Dam in such a clandestine and reckless manner and not be willing to ask questions or receive answers about their management practices during the last drought such as "why did 34 billion litres of water flow down the Peel river into the Namoi river" putting at risk the people of Tamworth, Kootingal and Moonbi who rely on Chaffey Dam. We need to be vigilant.