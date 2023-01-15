Australia has lost more mammal species to extinction than any other continent.
Southern and Central Australian Greater Gliders were officially listed as endangered in July 2022. The other Greater Glider species, Northern, is listed as vulnerable. All efforts possible must be made to ensure that this wonderful animal is not added to the very long list of Australian animals that are now extinct.
Greater Gliders are largely unknown compared to Koalas. They are nocturnal, can glide up to 100 metres through their forest habitat, and eat eucalypt leaves and buds. They are a most interesting animal.
Because of severe loss of habitat Greater Gliders numbers have plummeted resulting from extensive land clearing and logging. Also unstable climatic conditions caused by human induced climate change has added greatly to the demise of the unfortunate animal because of ever increasing forest fires.
Federal Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek has indicated a strong commitment to halting the long existing extinction crisis in Australia and it is hoped that her efforts can lead to legislative protection needed to ensure the survival of Greater Gliders.
Brian Measday, South Australia
The insurrection in Brasilia on Sunday after the Brazilian election was the same as the USA Capitol Hill riots - an attack by people who were misled to believe that the election was stolen, a completely false lie.
There has been a long history of insurrections and leaders being overthrown but they were normally against tyrants and dictators not elected people in a democracy.
The worry is that these events will lead others to endanger democracy and that must be stopped. Stand up for democracy and accept the results of fair election or face the consequences.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Victoria
The Australian public is increasingly alert to the environmental threats that result from burning fossil fuels.
Many people I know, however, are unaware of the negative health impacts. Burning coal releases toxic airborne pollutants including particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, mercury, lead and arsenic.
In Australia, this air pollution is responsible for around 14,000 incidences of asthma attacks and 800 premature deaths per year.
Six of the ten most polluted postcodes in Australia contain a coal-fired power station or a coal mine.
Shocking for the health of these communities. Further, according to the National Asthma Council, using gas, especially for cooking, is attributable to 12 per cent of all childhood asthma cases.
The resultant air pollutants are deemed equivalent to having a smoker in the home. To protect the health and well-being of our children and wider population, we must cease burning fossil fuels and instead use clean, safe, renewable energy.
Amy Hiller, Kew
As some of your readers and fellow electors may be aware I have made the challenging decision to stand as an Independent for the Electorate of Tamworth at the 25 March 2023 NSW general election.
It was with some trepidation that I do so however I want to look my kids and the kids of rural NSW in the face and tell them that I did my best to thwart the demise of rural NSW and our way of life. Over the next few months I hope to learn about your grievances as well as sharing mine.
We are at a fork in the road, Tamworth and district still doesn't have any water security nor assurance of proper water management of our water storages, only the apologists will tell you we do.
There has been no significant water infrastructure delivered such as a dam, increased share of a current dam, water purification infrastructure or amendments to water management legislation, the Peel Valley Water Sharing Plan nor changes proposed to the drought of record, even though our current MP is actually the water minister.
Given their performance during the 2017-2020 drought if the government is re-elected and The Nationals are in charge of water, it will be like leaving the fox in charge of the henhouse.
We cannot again let that party fritter away the contents of Chaffey Dam in such a clandestine and reckless manner and not be willing to ask questions or receive answers about their management practices during the last drought such as "why did 34 billion litres of water flow down the Peel river into the Namoi river" putting at risk the people of Tamworth, Kootingal and Moonbi who rely on Chaffey Dam. We need to be vigilant.
There are a range of concerns about the policy and legislative agenda of this government - unfettered privatisation and where's our fair share of the privatisation pie, unfulfilled 2019 election promises - Gunnedah Hospital, Banksia Acute Mental Health Unit, Rangari Road, Goonoo Goonoo Road, Tamworth University and many other projects.
If the minority government is not returned then the incumbent MP will be useless in delivering this important infrastructure for our region.
Then of course there is the crisis' in health and education by a government that has undervalued the importance of funding a healthy society and the value of good education with well remunerated health professionals and teachers throughout rural NSW.
There is an insidious move by the government to privatise our hospital system like the USA, this will be a BIG mistake. Of course, there is a myriad of law and order issues to address related to education and recidivism and Gunnedah needs 24 hour policing.
Rural decline is a real concern - particularly towns like Barraba, Manilla, Quirindi and the smaller villages due in part to a government focussed on service and funding cuts and a party focussed on its own tenure. Then we still endure record high energy bills thanks to the privatising actions of this Government.
Most importantly I want to be a voice for the farming communities of the Liverpool Plains long abandoned by this government, our great food and fibre bowl and home to prime, irreplaceable black soil farmland; because growing the best crops in Australia to feed the World isn't good enough we have to let party donors exploit what's below as well, and subject the area to unknown grave detrimental impacts from PELS 1 & 12 to our precious groundwater.
I don't take this action lightly, be wary of any promises made heretofore by the incumbent MP, because given the delivery of 2019 projects in our electorate, these will be similarly under a cloud. This is not about me, its about we because better is possible.
Mark Rodda, Independent candidate for Tamworth
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.