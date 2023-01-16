READINESS put 2023 Star Maker winner Loren Ryan ahead of the pack at the country music festival's feature event.
The Tamworth local and First Nations woman said her win represents a push for diversity and inclusion within country music.
"I've studied the Toyota Star Maker competition for years now, the winners, the top 10 finalists of each year," she said.
"Seeing what they get from the competition, everything that happens for them, and being in this position right now does not feel like real life at all.
"I feel like I've worked my whole life for this opportunity."
The judging process started early in the morning on Sunday January 15, with the panel interviewing each contestant.
Judges look for a winner who knows what they're doing, but is prepared to listen, coordinator and judge Cheryl Brown said.
"There's a lot of people who aren't ready. That's the difference between Loren and some of the others," she said.
After competing in 2022's Star Maker and losing out to Max Jackson, Ms Brown said Loren really "took the reins".
"We just saw so much potential, and that she was really ready, and hungry," she said.
Loren said people can expect in her new music to "hear something that's not being done in Australia quite yet".
"But certainly being able to call it country music," she said.
Along with the car, Loren will receive a fuel card, a trip to Nashville, recording sessions, guaranteed paid performances, and more.
Loren will open for hip hop artist Urthboy from March until May this year.
The last Tamworth local to take home the Star Maker crown was Tommy Miller in the 80s.
