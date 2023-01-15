THOUSANDS of people have flocked to the country music capital as the first weekend of the festival comes to a close.
Buskers kept crowds entertained along Peel Street with festivalgoers stopping off along the way to enjoy the sweet sounds of up and coming and veteran musicians of the industry.
Despite sweltering temperatures on Saturday and Sunday people of all ages took a break from the music and enjoyed the adrenaline of the amusement rides on Kable Avenue.
There was lots of options for shoppers with stalls lining Peel Street and a market in the park on Saturday morning.
READ ALSO:
A welcomed festival feature for many was a walk under the water misters to get a break from the heat.
The entertainment was non-stop and hundreds of people are expected to attended the Toyota Star Maker competition in Bicentennial Park on Sunday night to see who will be crowned as the next winner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.