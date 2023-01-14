Dripping Rock is a popular draw card for locals thanks to its natural beauty, and as a place to swim around in while catching a break from the summer heat.
And, now the landmark could become the centrepoint of a development project to entice more tourists to come out to the region.
Narrabri Shire Council will spend $150,000 over the coming months to help determine whether Dripping Rock can be built into an official tourism destination, thanks to a helping hand from the state government.
"This investment will allow the council to consider improving facilities by analysing the related costs and community benefits," NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Samuel Farraway said.
The council will be expected to develop and deliver a report on the feasibility of transforming Dripping Rock into an official tourism spot, detailing the road upgrades and land acquisition necessary to do so.
The waterfall is located about 26km north east of Boggabri, and 57km south east of Narrabri, and currently has no facilities for visitors to use. It is accessible via Goonbri Road and is about a one hour drive from Narrabri.
Neighbour Peter Brien, who lives next door to Dripping Rock, previously described the attraction of the landmark as something like no other.
"It's a great destination for a little trip in the area, something for a bit of difference," Mr Brien said.
Narrabri Shire Mayor Ron Campbell said the $150,000 grant from the state government will play a huge role in developing a plan that would help to draw people in from across the country.
He also mentioned the council will pay "special consideration" to the support tourists can bring to local businesses while conducting their research.
"By developing a feasibility study, we can determine if this investment will be beneficial to the community of Narrabri Shire - with a special consideration of the amount of tourists who would spend their money on local cafes, pubs and motels," Cr Campbell said.
