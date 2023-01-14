It's what's in between where I am right now, and the things that I have planned for myself.- Loren Ryan, finalist
STAR Maker winners "automatically" get recognition and respect in the country music industry, according to finalist for the second year in a row Loren Ryan.
If the Tamworth local takes out the top spot this year, she will join notable winners like Keith Urban, Lee Kernaghan, Beccy Cole and Lyn Bowtell.
And, she wants to win.
To prepare, she's been in the gym, doing cardio and breathwork.
"I've also been playing my guitar everyday, and playing the songs that I've chosen everyday and working on my vocals and going out of my comfort zone," she said.
"I feel like it's what's in between where I am right now, and the things that I have planned for myself."
Loren is the only homegrown competitor in the top 10, with contestants coming from across NSW, QLD, and WA.
Artists have had time to practice during the past few years, and have come out of hibernation confident and polished, Toyota Star Maker coordinator Cheryl Brown said.
"Every decade or so, we see a new line-up of highly professional artists hit the scene, and we seem to have arrived at that place once again," she said.
Reigning champion from the 2022 festival Max Jackson will be passing on the title, and turning in the keys to a Toyota motor vehicle.
Along with the car, the Star Maker winner will receive a fuel card for the length of their reign, air flight and accommodation to Nashville, recording sessions with top producers of a four-track EP, two professional video clips, personal introductions to industry, guaranteed paid performances, and more.
The 43rd Toyota Star Maker competition will be held on Sunday, January 15 from 7pm in Toyota Park. Finalists will also be performing throughout the festival.
