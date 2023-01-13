FIREFIGHTERS had to block off a street in Tamworth on Friday after a gas line was accidentally punctured and caused a leak.
Flagstaff Road was closed at Forest Road and Casuarina Road about 1pm after the incident was reported to Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW).
Duty commander Peter Nugent told the Leader the gas line had been punctured during construction work at a private property.
One pumper and one HAZMAT unit was tasked to the scene and firefighters began work to dig around the punctured line and crimp it off.
However, the gas company was able to bring an excavator in and turn off the flow at the main, Mr Nugent said.
FRNSW responders conducted atmospheric testing while that was happening.
"Crews put some protection lines in place to disperse the gas," Mr Nugent said.
"There were no evacuations required."
The operation had wrapped up by about 3pm.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
