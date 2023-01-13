The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Country Music Festival is officially under way with large crowds and big business expected

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated January 13 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth Country Music Festival organisers are expecting to draw in tens of thousands of people and contribute millions of dollars to the local economy over the next ten days of celebrations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.