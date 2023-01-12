The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Kootingal Bowling Club throws Kooty Country Show after hiatus

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated January 12 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kooty Country Show is returning to bring in the Tamworth Country Music Festival on Monday, January 16. Picture by Peter Hardin

The catch cry for the 11th Kooty Country Bash is "the show must go on".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.