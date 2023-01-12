The catch cry for the 11th Kooty Country Bash is "the show must go on".
The bash, which has thrown a concert exclusively for people with disabilities throughout the region in years gone by, is on the slow incline back after being cancelled in previous years due to COVID.
The show is set for a grand return on Monday, on day four of the 10-day festival.
Disability Services Tamworth service manager Jeffrey Essex recalls numbers having to be capped in the past, because the show was so full.
Attendees range from people with high support needs, to those that are independent, he said.
"It's just a really vibrant atmosphere," he said.
"The guy's get right into it."
But the two years without the bash has left a mark.
Registration numbers are dwindling, and the event is no longer free after funding from Clubs NSW was lost.
We don't mind if the numbers are low this year, we'll give it everything.- Patricia Cruzado, coordinator
The $20 fee does impact the amount of people that can afford to go, Mr Essex said
"My concern was that the numbers are going to be quite limited," he said.
But, the show must go on, co-ordinator Patricia Cruzado said.
"If we have up to 50, we'd be happy. We don't mind if the numbers are low this year, we'll give it everything," she said.
"In a way, it doesn't matter, because of COVID and the social distancing."
Disability Services Tamworth provides support to people with disability that need services to help them engage in the community.
To some people, the organisation is the only person in their life providing support, service manager Emma Hegarty said.
"We're there for every facet of their life, from the moment they wake up to the medication, to the showering, to their medical appointments, to their community engagements, to maintaining and building relationships, having purpose within their life," she said.
"So that is our responsibility to support them to engage in. Our big goal is to increase and promote independence."
The Kooty Country Show will be held on Monday, January 16 at Kootingal Bowling Club from 11:30am to 2:30pm.
Anyone with a disability is welcome, and carers enter for free. Email patcruzado28@gmail.com to register.
