The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Country Music Festival: Musician Buddy Knox mentors First Nations artists Loren Ryan; Noah Overs

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
January 12 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noah Overs said mentor Buddy Knox broke her out of her shell. Picture by Peter Hardin

BUDDY Knox plays the blues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.