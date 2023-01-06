A MAN accused of a property crime spree across Tamworth with two teenagers has denied two break-in allegations in court.
Neville Woodbridge was supported by family when he fronted Tamworth Local Court via video link from custody.
His Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Courtney Edstein confirmed the 20-year-old could enter pleas to more than a dozen charges. He pleaded guilty to nine allegations and not guilty to another five.
Magistrate Julie Soars adjourned the case to February.
No bid for bail was made at the time and Ms Soars formally refused it.
Woodbridge was arrested with two boys, aged 14 and 16, by the Oxley district's Operation Mongoose police in December. The trio face a combined 50 charges.
About 3.15am on December 7, police were called to a Bandalong Street home in Hillvue after reports an Audi and and mobile phone were stolen in a break-and-enter.
It's the police case that the Audi was used to travel to a caravan park in Tamworth before its occupants allegedly stole several items from nearby properties.
About 4.30am that morning, Operation Mongoose police were patrolling and spotted a group of juveniles allegedly attempting to break into a home in Johnston Street in North Tamworth.
Officers gave chase and arrested Woodbridge and two others, who were all taken to Tamworth Police Station and later charged.
Woodbridge pleaded guilty to charges of larceny; entering a vehicle or boat without consent; two counts of entering inclosed lands without a lawful excuse; and three counts each of having his face disguised with intent to commit an indictable offence; and entering a building or land with intent to commit an indictable offence.
In court, he also pleaded not guilty to two counts each of aggravated break-and-enter in company; and entering inclosed lands without a lawful excuse; as well as entering a building with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
