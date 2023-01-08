LAWYERS were ordered to meet to discuss issues in the case of a businessman accused of causing a deadly car crash during a charity rally near Tamworth.
The trial of Csaba Somogyi has been put over twice before in Tamworth District Court and was listed as the third priority in the seven-week sittings starting in late February.
Somogyi has pleaded not guilty to one count of dangerous driving causing death.
The Crown case is that Somogyi was driving a hatchback too fast when it ran off the road and hit a tree near Borah Creek, north of Manilla, about 1pm on March 5, 2020.
His 49-year-old passenger died at the scene.
Somogyi was also injured in the crash and was later charged by Tamworth's Crash Investigation Unit.
"Your Honour ... I believe this is the third time that it's actually come to readiness hearing," defence lawyer Matthew Edwards told the court during a mention last month.
Judge Andrew Coleman sought to double check how long the trial was going to run for.
"Is this really going to take five to seven days?" he asked.
"Your Honour, that's counsel's estimate," Mr Edwards said.
He suggested some witnesses could be dealt with by way of handed up facts, if the Crown agreed to it, which would shorten the trial.
Judge Coleman ordered the defence and Crown hold a pre-trial conference to have those discussions.
Mr Edwards said that would be "favourable" and Crown prosecutor Liam Shaw replied that would be an "extremely sensible decision".
The court also heard one of the Crown's experts would be not be around for the February district court sittings.
"The only issue, Your Honour, is that the forensic pathologist is unavailable," Mr Shaw said.
He told the court he believed the cause of death was not an issue and that another expert could be brought in to explain the report to the jury, if it would not be opposed by the defence.
"No, it would not be," Mr Edwards confirmed.
That situation would also be discussed at the conference.
A March date was pencilled in for the trial so the Crown and defence could ensure their respective crash reconstruction experts would be available to give evidence.
Somogyi has been on bail and recently had his conditions varied to allow him to travel to Hungary for business conferences before his trial.
He was ordered to return to Australia before the end of this month.
Somogyi and his passenger were taking part in the Riverina Redneck Rally at the time of the crash, which was raising funds for kids with cancer.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime.
