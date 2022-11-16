The public now has a chance to say what it really thinks of the changes proposed to the Hills of Gold Wind Farm project near Nundle.
The updated project plan went on display on Wednesday, following an overwhelmingly critical assessment of the original plan.
Last week Engie announced the project would change in response to submissions from key stakeholders, including NSW National Parks and Wildlife and Tamworth Regional Council.
The submissions report with the updated project says changes "were targeted towards the key issues raised in submissions generally, such as traffic, biodiversity and visual impacts."
Engie's new project description states "an allowance for relocating WTGs [turbines] by up to 100m radius from the locations identified in this Amendment Report is sought".
Local opponents of the project have previously said changes to the location of turbines are negligible.
Secretary of Hills of Gold Preservation Inc Megan Trousdale said "the relocation of 19 turbines neighbouring Ben Halls Gap Nature Reserve is minor."
"Nine turbines move less than 100m and 10 turbines less than 150m," she said.
The new plan "involves the construction, operation and commissioning of a wind farm with up to 64 wind turbine generators (WTG), together with associated and ancillary infrastructure".
Construction operations also include some updates such as the "optional expansion of an existing Forestry Corporation of New South Wales (FCNSW) quarry within the Hanging Rock State Forest".
Changes have also been suggested for the resourcing of the project, with a nearby quarry earmarked for construction materials.
"It is proposed to expand the quarry to supply materials to the project. The proposed quarry would extract up to 500,000 tonnes per annum," according to the updated project description.
How those materials would get to the site is yet another change canvassed in the exhibited documents.
Engie project manager Meredith Anderson said the quarry "will significantly reduce the number of traffic movements required for work on the project site".
"The majority of general construction traffic is expected to access the site via Barry Road and Morrisons Gap Road," Engie said in its project description.
With the Devils Elbow bypass proposal now off the table, Engie said "no upgrade to the Devils Elbow is proposed to support Oversize Overmass, but upgrades are proposed to widen and improve safety".
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
