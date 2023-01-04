THE SUN is shining on Tamworth but storm clouds are brewing, with a severe weather warning now in place for the city.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has warned the Tamworth and Quirindi areas could be hit by damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rain this afternoon.
The warning was issued just before 1.30pm on Wednesday and the BOM said the wild weather could arrive later in the afternoon.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours," the alert said.
Tamworth and Tambar Springs have been listed as areas that may be affected.
Storms have been building in the region, and the heat has been intense with the mercury in Tamworth reaching 34.1 degrees just after midday. The BOM has forecast it could reach 36 today.
The State Emergency Service (SES) has advised that in the lead-up to a storm and during one, people should:
For emergency help in storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500.
Call triple zero (000) for help in a life-threatening situation.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
