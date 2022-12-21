The Northern Daily Leader

Soccer: Peter Haynes appointed Northern NSW Football interim CEO

Updated December 21 2022 - 6:24pm, first published 12:00pm
Peter Haynes has been announced as the interim chief executive officer of Northern NSW Football.

Peter Haynes has outlined reconnecting "the football family" as one of his main goals following his appointment as the interim CEO of Northern NSW Football.

