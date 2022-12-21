Peter Haynes has outlined reconnecting "the football family" as one of his main goals following his appointment as the interim CEO of Northern NSW Football.
Haynes has stepped into the role following the departure of David Eland earlier this month.
He is a well-known figure around NNSWF circles having served as the head of football development for the last four years following a 10-year stint as the community football manager.
In these roles, Haynes has directed NNSWF's community football and player development functions towards achieving the governing body's strategic goals and priorities.
Prior to that, he played for the Newcastle Jets in 2008 and 2009 and enjoyed a glittering career in NNSWF's top tier men's competition with Broadmeadow Magic.
Haynes said he is looking forward to stepping into the role.
"NNSWF as an organisation is in a really good place. It is in a sound position financially so from my perspective it is certainly business as usual," he said.
"NNSWF has obviously gone through a period of change so it is now about steadying the ship until a permanent appointment is made."
It has been a tumultuous time for the organisation with a campaign from the member zones to overthrow the board resulting in the election of a new board at an extraordinary general meeting on December 9.
It was at that meeting that it was announced that Eland would be leaving the chief executive position.
Haynes continued that he is "extremely proud" to lead the organisation and spoke about "adhering to its values and delivering what is best for football".
"There are huge opportunities on the horizon so it is about maximising that time between now and the new season," he said.
"But to achieve this it needs to be done together as a football community and by doing what is in the best interests of the game.
"One of my main goals for this interim period will be to reconnect the football family and ensure the relationships are strong in order to collectively grow and develop the sport."
In congratulating Haynes on his appointment, newly-appointed chair Mike Parsons said NNSWF "will be in safe hands with Peter guiding the business".
"Peter is well respected in the northern NSW football community," Parsons said.
"He understands the game very well and has existing links with community football and its stakeholders."
He said they have began the process to find a permanent appointment.
"We are committed to taking the necessary time to do our due diligence and make the correct appointment in the best interests of NNSWF and the game in our region," Parsons said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.