When Georgia Horniman got the call from Tagaroos women's 21s coach, Tim Bailey, letting her know that she had been named in the side, she was "pretty happy".
It was the 19-year-old's first call-up to an Australian team, but in the opinion of local coach Steve Corbett, it could have come at any point in the last two or three years.
"I always thought from 16s, 17s, 18s, she'd be near making Australian selection," Corbett said.
"She hasn't quite made it until now, but I always thought it was on the cards for her. She's a super-talented kid and works hard, it's well-deserved."
Having known Horniman, who is a couple of years older than his own daughter, for several years now, Corbett was also the coach of the Northern Rangers side in which she played at nationals in November.
And while Horniman was "a big part of the reason we made it" to the semi-finals, Corbett said, the selection still came as a shock to her.
"We come from such a small town and we don't have many girls to pick from, it's quite hard to make it from Tamworth," Horniman said.
Her form in the nationals was the catalyst for her selection. As part of the Australian squad, Horniman will travel to the Irish city of Limerick next August.
It will mark her first trip to the country, during which she hopes to build ties with her new national teammates.
Having never represented Australia previously, Horniman will also look to use the World Cup as an opportunity to improve her game even further.
"I just want to learn different techniques and different positions with the coaches," she said.
"I'd also like to work on my defensive structure over there."
And while it is important for the teenager to continue improving her skills, Corbett hopes she will use the tournament as a chance to boost her confidence.
"She's got all the ability, it's just when you get to that level and you're among players that are all super-talented, it's just about finding your feet," he said.
"I just hope she goes away with the attitude of not just being happy to be in the Australian team, but to be one of the better players in the team."
Only time will tell how Horniman adjusts to playing in Australian colours.
For now, she is just "excited to make the team", and "a bit nervous, because I've never done it before".
It is the second time Horniman has been recognised as a standout this year, after she was named Group 4 Rugby League's Player of the Competition for her efforts as part of the premiership-winning Dungowan Cowgirls.
Three others from the local region were called up to Tagaroos sides, including Jordan Graff, Jacqui Jones, and Zac Green.
