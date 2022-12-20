The Northern Daily Leader

Oztag: Georgia Horniman earns maiden Tagaroos call-up

By Zac Lowe
Updated December 20 2022 - 9:05pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Horniman, seen here during her award-winning season with the Dungowan Cowgirls this year, has stood out in Oztag circles as well this year, and was recently rewarded with Tagaroos selection. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

When Georgia Horniman got the call from Tagaroos women's 21s coach, Tim Bailey, letting her know that she had been named in the side, she was "pretty happy".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.