A MAN is "incredibly lucky to be alive" after he was trapped in the wreck of a truck when it it rolled, hit a tree and came to rest on the top of a steep drop off.
Emergency services rushed to the scene on the Oxley Highway east of Walcha just after 5am on Tuesday.
NSW Ambulance paramedics, volunteers from the state emergency service (SES) and crews from the Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) worked to free a 31-year-old man who was trapped in the cab of the truck.
The man was trapped for about three hours but paramedics were able to get some pain relief to him.
He was eventually cut from the wreck using specialist hydraulic tools, according to a FRNSW spokesperson.
The man suffered injuries to his right side and leg.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the scene with a critical care team on board and landed on the stretch of road, near Mount Seaview, before airlifting the man to Tamworth hospital.
He was in a stable condition at the time.
"This patient is incredibly lucky to be alive," NSW Ambulance Inspector James Wood said.
"This was a fairly serious accident with the truck rolling, hitting a tree and the driver becoming trapped.
"Too often we get called to incidents like this and we have a more tragic outcome."
Inspector Wood pleaded with motorists to take care on the roads, especially at this time of year, with school holiday and Christmas traffic.
Travellers on the Oxley Highway between Walcha and Mount Seaview had to take a two-hour diversion while the road was closed on Tuesday morning.
The highway reopened in the hours after the crash but drivers were warned there would be on-and-off delays as the truck was recovered from the top of the drop off, off the edge of the road.
The semi-trailer was carrying frozen goods at the time.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
