AN OFFICIAL investigation has been launched into an accident which saw a contractor seriously injured at a mine site in the North West.
The worker suffered a broken leg when he was hit by a lifting plate that was attached to an overhead crane.
The incident happened on November 13 at the Tarrawonga Coal Mine. The open cut coal mine is operated by Whitehaven Coal, near Boggabri.
The NSW Resources Regulator has launched an investigation to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the incident on the cabin walkway, which left the male employee with a compound fracture to his leg.
Authorities were told on the day of the incident, the contract worker had finished repairs to a haul truck when he was removing a lifting plate.
The overhead crane had been used to support the weight of the axle box to allow welding repairs to be carried out on the topside of the axle box.
Investigators have been told the lifting plate needed to be "manually manipulated out of the air vent opening" of the axle box.
"Initial information suggests that as the plate was lifted using the crane through the opening, it became wedged in the opening," the mine investigator's preliminary inquiries revealed.
"The crane continued to apply load onto the plate to remove it from the hole. While under load, the plate became free and hit the worker on the leg, resulting in a serious injury."
Authorities were notified of the incident and the resources watchdog is now investigating.
As part of the probe, investigators will examine the workings around the heavy plant; instructions; any training and supervision of the worker; as well as the procedures, risk assessment and work instructions.
"The mine operator and the contractor are cooperating with the investigation," the NSW Resources Regulator confirmed.
The regulator said a full report would be published once the investigation has been finalised.
