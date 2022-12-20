A TEENAGER has been airlifted to hospital with a serious leg injury after she was trapped underneath an all terrain vehicle (ATV) when it rolled on Tuesday.
The 17-year-old girl was travelling on the ATV, or quad bike, when it rolled about 10.30am on a property at Orange Grove, east of Gunnedah.
Emergency services rushed to the scene and reported that the teenager was trapped underneath the vehicle for a short time before they were able to free her.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked directly to the property with a critical care team on board.
The teenager was treated at the scene by the chopper's team and NSW Ambulance paramedics for a serious broken leg.
She was airlifted to Tamworth hospital for further treatment and was in a stable condition at the time.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
