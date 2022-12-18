The Northern Daily Leader
North Star Public School plant trees to remember late Queen's Platinum Jubilee

By Newsroom
December 18 2022 - 1:30pm
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton and State Member for Northern Tablelands Adam Marshall joined North Star Public School students and staff, the North Star P&C Association and members of the community to unveil the new trees. Picture supplied

North Star Public School students can now enjoy a greener and shadier outdoor learning area, thanks to trees that have been planted to commemorate the dedicated service of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II to the Commonwealth over the past 70 years.

