The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Moree Secondary School campuses will be merged into one, community decides location

By Newsroom
Updated December 16 2022 - 10:54am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moree Aboriginal Education Consultative Group President Jason Brown, left, Moree Secondary College P&C Association President Kelly James, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, Moree Secondary College Executive Principal Jennifer Bird and Moree Plains Shire Mayor Mark Johnson. Picture supplied

In a huge win for the local community Moree Secondary College students will soon be learning from one campus, after approval was given to consolidate the two campuses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.