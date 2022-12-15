From the moment he left high school, Matt Hall knew what he wanted to do.
The young man's only goal was to build a career on the farm, which quickly brought him from his childhood home in Jilliby to Murrurundi in 2018, then Yeoval soon after.
But severe droughts would soon intercede and scupper that dream.
Little did Hall know, he would soon stumble across a new passion - coaching. And while he had considered the possibility previously, the 23-year-old lifelong Aussie Rules devotee did not think it would arrive so soon.
"I thought I might start coaching at the back end of my career," Hall said.
"But I suppose being in Tamworth, which isn't an AFL-dominant area, the opportunity arose to step into that role early."
After coaching the Tamworth Roosters under 17s in 2022, Hall discovered a previously-unknown ardor for nurturing talent and imparting knowledge.
Having played for the Tamworth Kangaroos since 2018, there was no thought of coaching a senior side while in his early 20s.
But after taking charge of the juniors last season, Hall decided to put his hand up when the senior role became vacant, and he is now a member of the club's new coaching trio alongside Stuart and Emily Goldfinch.
"The Roos are the first senior club I've been involved with, and the support from everyone has been amazing," he said.
"Being nearly 24 and being encouraged to take on a leadership role, it fills you with nothing but confidence."
With Stuart as the head coach, Hall will be his assistant in the men's side, with which he will continue to play in 2023. And given his age - and the fact that he is near the end of an apprenticeship at Taminda Hydraulics and Engineering - he hopes to stick around and continue in the role.
"I've always wanted to be in Tamworth, and now I'm here I don't really have a reason to leave. I love it here," Hall said.
"I kind of made a bit of a promise on the beers to a few of the older members of the club that I'd like to put a few more flags on the wall at the pub."
With a significant record of playing representative football in his past, including stints with Central Coast teams, Sydney rep teams, and some time in the Sydney Swans Academy, Hall is confident he can feed that experience into his coaching.
And now that he has overseen both junior and senior teams, he hopes to "create a bridge" between the two to "grow the game in Tamworth".
