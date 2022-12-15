The Northern Daily Leader

AFL North West: Matt Hall one of three new Tamworth Kangaroos coaches

By Zac Lowe
December 15 2022 - 12:00pm
After his dreams of farming were dashed by the droughts several years ago, Matt Hall has found a new passion in coaching with the Tamworth Kangaroos. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

From the moment he left high school, Matt Hall knew what he wanted to do.

