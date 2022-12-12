The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Barwon MP Roy Butler and Orange MP Philip Donato quit NSW Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party

By Stephanie Gardiner and Phoebe Loomes
Updated December 12 2022 - 4:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barwon MP Roy Butler announced his resignation from the party on Monday following internal divisions with the leader. Picture from file

The NSW Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party is in disarray after two MPs quit over their leader's misogynistic comments to a former party colleague in parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.