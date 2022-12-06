The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

North West fire danger climbs to high as Tamworth RFS crews prepare for fire emergencies with dangerous fuel loads

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated December 6 2022 - 5:09pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE region's fuel load has more than doubled and fire crews are on high alert as the fire danger rating climbs higher.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.