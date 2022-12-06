TROY Cassar-Daley hopes visitors to next year's festival will be as loyal to sustainability as they are to country music.
The nation's most decorated country artist has been the ambassador keeping the festival green for 21 years.
The proud Gumbaynggir/Bundjalung man wanted to give something back to Tamworth as his career progressed.
"I think I fell in love with the environment, the country that you're on here is really beautiful," he said.
"Let's talk environment, let's talk sustainability, and keep it as beautiful as we can when we get those big crowds through."
READ MORE:
There's been a shift in the past decade with people beginning to care about litter and plastic, Mr Cassar-Daley said.
One of the tips and tricks the musician promotes is reusable water bottles.
"Most of the younger generation are using them, but a lot of old people are still just happy to go and buy a disposable bottle and chuck it out," he said.
Business as usual is not enough to cope with visitors during festival season, Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) waste sustainability officer Angela Dobson said.
TRC hopes to make bottle refill stations more visible for visitors this year.
"It'll just make it easier getting access to clean, fresh drinking water," she said.
A map of water facilities like bubblers will be available on the TCMF website in the lead up to the festival
There will also be litter crews out and about, and additional recycling stations.
