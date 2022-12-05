OXLEY police believe a man could have been thrown from his ute hours before he was discovered on the side of the road with serious injuries.
The man, aged 21, is in intensive care in the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle with significant head injuries after Sunday morning's crash near Gunnedah.
Oxley Inspector Michael Wurth told the Leader the man suffered "significant lacerations to his scalp".
"He was ejected from the vehicle at some stage," he said.
"The head injuries are the main concern.
"As of [Monday] morning, he was in the intensive care unit in a serious but stable condition."
Inspector Wurth said doctors in Newcastle had told investigators they had updated the man's condition to serious but stable in the early hours of Monday but there was still tests being conducted.
The crash happened on the Blackjack Road, out of Gunnedah, near the intersection of the Oxley Highway.
The wreckage was discovered by police about 8.30am on Sunday after officers were called to the scene to reports of debris on the road.
When they arrived they found debris, and on further inspection of the scene, they managed to find the wreckage, and the man near the vehicle.
Police now suspect the crash happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.
"We're looking at the possibility of several hours, that is part of the investigation," Inspector Wurth said.
He was behind the wheel of a Toyota Hilux utility and police are appealing for anyone that may have seen it being driven "anywhere from Mullaley through to Gunnedah, then back out".
"We've spoken to a number of people and got a bit of a timeline," Inspector Wurth said.
"Police would appeal for anyone that has information on that vehicle being driven early on Sunday to contact Oxley police."
Emergency services were called to the scene including fire and rescue personnel.
Ambulance paramedics treated the man on scene and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the scene because of the man's condition.
The chopper's critical care medical team then airlifted the man to Newcastle in a serious condition, where he remains.
Anyone with information on the circumstances surrounding the crash is urged to contact Oxley police on 67429099
