Gunnedah's Jamie Chaffey elected chair of Country Mayors Association, Tamworth's Russell Webb and Armidale's Sam Coupland to sit on executive

Updated November 21 2022 - 8:46pm, first published 4:30pm
Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey has been elected as chair of the Country Mayors Association of NSW. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Jamie Chaffey has been at the helm of Gunnedah council for several years but now he's taken the reins of a much bigger council body.

