JAMIE Chaffey wants to take advocating for the bush one step further, as he hopes to head the state's peak body for people living in the country.
The Gunnedah Shire Council mayor will find out on Friday if he has been promoted to chair of the Country Mayors Association of NSW.
Cr Chaffey, who currently holds the role of deputy chair, said he was a "firm believer" in the changes the organisation could make for people in remote, regional and rural locations.
"It's the peak body when it comes to making sure the voice of our community and our needs are heard," he said.
"If I can be successful, it would be beneficial for Gunnedah and the New England North West to have the leadership back in our patch."
READ ALSO:
With 76 members, the organisation advocates to state and federal governments to improve and deliver services to the bush.
"It's critical things that ensure the quality of life for people who live in our communities which comes to the forefront," Cr Chaffey.
Parkes Shire mayor Ken Keith is the current chair of the organisation.
If elected, further funding and new programs to improve housing, skills and education training, roads infrastructure, and water security will be at the top of Cr Chaffey's agenda.
"We're also calling for further funding of some of those existing programs that we think is not adequate enough," he said.
"Like policing. We need to have suitable resources on the ground to make sure our communities are kept safe."
It would be a dream come true to lead the organisation Cr Chaffey said he had devoted a huge amount of "time" and "energy" to.
"By elevating these ideas, it can make a real difference to the people in the bush," he said.
And the proof is in the pudding when it comes to the advocacy success of the organisation, Cr Chaffey said.
A mayoral minute calling for the establishment of a regional health minister, which was unanimously supported by Gunnedah Shire Council and then taken to, and supported by the Country Mayors Association, led to the appointment of the state's first Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor in December 2021.
"With a peak organisation you can create change, it's been proven," he said.
The Country Mayors Association of NSW executive team will be elected at an annual general meeting on Friday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.