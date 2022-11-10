PUMPING $76 million into council-owned assets such as the airport and sporting facilities next year is part of council's plan to help the city grow.
That's a jump from the $61 million capital investment in 2022, according to a new Tamworth Investment Prospectus that will be distributed online and to investors across Australia and overseas.
The Tamworth Regional Council document encourages developers to spend up in the region by outlining economic priorities for the next four years, like water security, housing, education and innovation.
With Tamworth's GDP sitting at $3.65 billion, the city is well poised for further growth, director of growth and prosperity Jacqueline O'Neill said.
"Our unemployment remains steady and we're looking at growing our investment sector through projects like the Tamworth Global Gateway Park which is years ahead of its sales projections," she said.
Expanding the Northern Inland Centre of Sporting Excellence and developing a new Country Music and Tourist Precinct integrating the visitor centre and a "country music hub" with the Golden Guitar as the centrepiece, are both priorities.
Ms O'Neill said it's about encouraging developers and visitors to come to the region, but it's also about the broader economy.
"Health remains our largest sector, so we also want to build on that," she said.
"And, we're building on our visitor economy and our aviation precinct that's going to see a new airline arrive at the end of this year."
The University of New England and the University of Newcastle's presence in the city is also a focus, with the document highlighting just 12.5 per cent of Tamworth's population has a university qualification, lower than the state and regional average.
Vocational education is strong with 23.8 per cent of Tamworth's population holding a vocational qualification, higher than the 18 per cent state average.
To boost visitor numbers, council will launch a One More Night Campaign early next year, encouraging visitors to extend their stay by at least one more night and experience all the region has to offer.
"If a quarter of visitors that come here today were to stay one more night and spent one more dollar that's an additional $20 million to our economy," Ms O'Neill said.
"So it's really important that we can build on that so we can create a robust economy for the small cafes and small businesses here."
More than 600 community members were consulted to put together the strategy and prospectus.
