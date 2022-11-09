The Northern Daily Leader
Dempsey Nicholls, 18, sentenced in Tamworth court for property-related offences

Anna Falkenmire
Anna Falkenmire
November 10 2022 - 5:30am
The teenager was sentenced in Tamworth court this week. File picture

A TEENAGER who had his face covered and was caught "trying the door handle" of a car parked on a street, has fronted sentencing in court.

