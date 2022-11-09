A TEENAGER who had his face covered and was caught "trying the door handle" of a car parked on a street, has fronted sentencing in court.
Dempsey Nicholls was handed good behaviour orders and a fine in Tamworth Local Court after pleading guilty to a string of property-related charges.
The 18-year-old spent four nights behind bars after his West Tamworth arrest last week and was released from custody on the orders, as well as on bail conditions for a separate matter, this week.
The court heard the offending was at the lower end of seriousness.
"The attempted larceny is at the very lowest end ... it simply relates to trying the door handle of a motor vehicle," Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Courtney Edstein said.
Magistrate Julie Soars sentenced Nicholls to a 12-month good behaviour order without a conviction for the charge of attempted larceny.
Ms Soars said she was "not minimising" it and knew people in the community had been affected.
"This is the lowest level because trying a door handle and not being successful can only be treated as an attempt," she told the court.
READ ALSO:
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie submitted there was at least some degree of planning involved because Nicholls was wearing clothing that would disguise himself.
The court heard that included a balaclava on his face, which came under a different charge.
Nicholls was convicted and sentenced to a year-long supervised good behaviour order for the offence of disguising his face with the intent to commit a serious offence.
Ms Soars said even low range offending like that was of "great concern to the community" and there was a real need for both "general and specific deterrence".
Nicholls was also handed 12-month good behaviour orders with supervision for charges of entering land with the intent to commit an indictable offence; as well as for recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime.
The court heard he had admitted to handling $4000, but did not stand accused of stealing it.
He was fined $150 for giving a false name to police; and was convicted but given no further penalty for the charge of entering lands without a lawful excuse.
Ms Edstein told the court Nicholls was a young man of good character, and detailed some of the traumatic circumstances he had lived through.
She said he had moved to Tamworth from Moree and had work lined up at a family business, as well as positive family support in the community.
"He understands now his actions would have frightened the victims," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.