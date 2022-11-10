The Northern Daily Leader
Updated

Man and woman injured in car and van crash on Burgmanns Lane and New England Highway, Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 10 2022 - 3:27pm, first published 3:00pm
A MAN has been taken to hospital after he was freed from the wreckage of a ute on a highway on the outskirts of Tamworth on Thursday.

