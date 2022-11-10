A MAN has been taken to hospital after he was freed from the wreckage of a ute on a highway on the outskirts of Tamworth on Thursday.
Emergency services rushed to the corner of Burgmanns Lane and the New England Highway about 11.30am after reports a ute and a van had crashed, causing the ute to roll and trap a man inside.
Multiple ambulance crews were deployed to the scene, including a medical team from a rescue helicopter, as well as police and firefighters.
A man, believed to be aged in his 30s and travelling in the ute at the time, was freed from the wreckage and was being treated at the scene for chest and pelvic injuries.
He was taken in an ambulance with the critical care medical team on board to Tamworth hospital.
A woman, believed to be aged in her 50s and in the van when the crash occurred, was earlier taken to Tamworth hospital with an arm injury.
An Ambulance NSW spokesperson told the Leader both patients were in a stable condition at the time.
Specialist crash investigators were combing the scene on Thursday afternoon as they piece together how the crash occurred.
The New England Highway was closed while the crash site was cleared.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
