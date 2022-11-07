The Northern Daily Leader

Singleton cowboy Cody Heffernan clinches PBR Monster Energy Tour Tamworth Iron Cowboy event honours

Updated November 7 2022 - 12:41pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Heffernan had more to celebrate on Saturday night, with the newly-married Singleton cowboy crowned the PBR Monster Energy Tour Tamworth Iron Cowboy champion. Picture Stephen Mowbray

Cody Heffernan capped off one of the most memorable weeks of his life with victory in the PBR Australia Monster Energy Tour Tamworth Iron Cowboy event at AELEC.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.