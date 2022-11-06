Eddy Bates was saying and doing all the right things.
With his youthful ambition refulgent on a glorious spring day at pristine Scully Park, the Calrossy year 10 student was putting in the extra work that is required when pursuing excellence.
As one of NSW's most promising young hockey players, Bates's talent was identified and nurtured long ago. He is a member of NIAS's hockey program.
Yet, there he was at the NIAS Talent Identification Day, doing drills alongside scores of hopefuls.
The teen wanted to gauge his fitness for upcoming matches, as he looks to build on a breakthrough year: he made his first NSW side, playing for the state's under-15 outfit at the nationals in Bathurst. He scored in a 1-0 win over Queensland.
Despite that high achievement, the 16-year-old finished the 2022 season feeling unsatisfied.
"Stepping up" to first grade this year was "a bit of a shock", the inside forward said.
He did not "have a very good season", he said, adding: "So, hopefully, I can get better through NIAS and be able to play better next season."
Bates said it would be "pretty cool" to become an elite player.
Representing Australia at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, "playing in front of a home Aussie crowd". would be "really good", he said.
A shorter-term goal is making Hockey NSW's Athlete Acceleration Program when he is in year 12. "It's essentially the NSW squad," he said, adding: "I like to be on the hockey field whenever I can."
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
