Anthony Varga pilots Barry's Brother to his first victory

By Julie Maughan
November 6 2022 - 8:00pm
Anthony Varga steers Barry's Brother to victory at Tamworth Paceway. Picture by PeterMac Photography

"That was an impressive win," said trainer and reinsman Anthony Varga after the victory of Barry's Brother on debut.

