"That was an impressive win," said trainer and reinsman Anthony Varga after the victory of Barry's Brother on debut.
Varga trains the three-year-old Caribbean Blaster-Scoot On La Belle gelding for his father John.
Barry's Brother had 15 trials before making it to Tamworth Paceway for his first race, and Varga said the horse had been quite a "handful".
"The win first up has been so rewarding," said Varga. "The horse has been such a handful for us and we have to thank Ernie Mabbott for his help with the horse, as he would not pace at all in his early career."
Scoot On La Bell's progeny have all succeeded on the track including Secret Jack (24 wins), Secret Squirrel (21 wins), Mitrhys Magic (15 wins) and Always A Secret (11 wins).
"Our stable name for Mitrhys Magic was Barry, so Dad decided to call his half-brother Barry's Brother," said Varga. "And his stable name is Wally."
"He needs a bit more time to mature - his brothers took until they were around five-year-old."
From the eight barrier, Varga was happy to race Barry's Brother three back on the outside running line.
"He is always a bit iffy on the first turn but basically when we got around to the back straight, I was happy to hold onto him and make a race move at the right time."
The right time for Varga and Barry's Brother was as the bell sounded to herald the last lap.
Travelling around the field, Barry's Brother levelled up to race leader Manic Mia, trained at Tamworth by Russell Murry and driven by Jemma Coney.
"I was happy to ease back and sit outside the leader," said Varga.
