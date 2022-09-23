COUNCIL staff have spoken out about the disappointment of drivers disobeying road signs during flood events.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council mayor Doug Hawkins has slammed drivers doing the wrong thing and said it was crucial road safety advice was taken seriously.
"It is not safe to ignore this advice and not at all good for the condition of our roads that have already deteriorated as a result of all the wet weather we have had in the region in recent months," she said.
"We strongly urge people to do the right thing and wait until they re-open before travelling."
On Thursday, Liverpool Plains Shire Council announced they had run out of road closed signs and would instead use barrier boards to signify if the road was closed.
Cr Hawkins said he was pleading with drivers to obey council warnings for the benefit of themselves, others, their vehicles and the health of the roads.
Gap Road will be closed from October 3 until October 14 to carry out major roadworks between the railway crossing and Werris Creek.
Work will be undertaken on the railway crossing, two causeways and under the rail viaduct.
Road Closures will be set up at the intersection of Werris Creek Road and the Kamilaroi Highway.
Alternative access for north and south bound traffic is Taylors Lane.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
