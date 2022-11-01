The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Dungowan Dam reaches 'white' alert level after 130mm of rain hits Tamworth region overnight

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
November 1 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council issued a 'white' alert for Dungowan Dam on Tuesday after a powerful storm hit the city. Picture file

A POWERFUL storm has triggered the first safety dam warning for Tamworth in more than 12 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.