The Peel River was about to burst its banks, after raining for days on end, and the Leader's photographers were out to capture it all for posterity.
From early morning until late at night, Robert Chappel and Barry Smith worked to capture the moments. It was certainly a flood to remember.
From the onlookers who had gathered to witness the rising waters, to the heartache experienced by those who had lost nearly everything.
The city was cut in two by the Peel River, which had been swollen by run-off from the flooded Cockburn River and Goonoo Goonoo Creek.
Read also:
Major roads were closed, (and yes, Calala Lane was closed) homes were inundated with water and flood watchers were out in force.
Tamworth was declared a natural disaster area, after flooding caused damage to infrastructure, homes and rural properties.
Here's a selection of those photos from the weekend in November 2008.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.