A TEENAGER has appeared in court for the first time, accused of a Tamworth carjacking.
The 13-year-old boy, who police said is not from Tamworth, is accused of the armed carjacking of a couple in King Street on Saturday night.
Police will allege the boy was armed with a knife when he threatened the man and a woman, who were seated inside the Mitsubishi station wagon.
It's the police case the couple were confronted by a group who demanded they get out of the car, before the knife was brandished and they were threatened.
The group then fled the scene in the Mitsubishi.
Police were alerted to the carjacking and interviewed the victims, who were not injured in the incident.
Officers started patrolling the area before spotting the stolen Mitsubishi being driven about 2am on Sunday.
Police tried to stop the station wagon and initiated a pursuit of the car, which was headed towards Gunnedah, when it failed to pullover.
The chase was abandoned shortly after when it became too dangerous.
The car was then found in Moree on Sunday after it had been dumped. Five people were seen running from the station wagon.
Police tracked a 13-year-old boy down and he was arrested and taken to Moree Police Station for questioning.
He was later charged with aggravated assault with intent to take and drive a motor vehicle while armed with a weapon; enter land with intent to commit an indictable offence; and dishonestly obtain property by deception.
Police will allege the station wagon was involved in fail-to-pay incidents at service stations in Tamworth, as well as Moree.
The boy was refused bail by police and appeared in Moree Children's Court where he was granted bail with conditions.
He has been ordered to reappear in court in Moree in December.
Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy said investigations into the identity of the four other co-accused in the car are continuing.
"Police are making a number of inquiries into the identity of those persons," he said.
"We have one young person charged as a result of that investigation and we will continue to make investigations to put the other four before the court."
"We do not believe this is linked to a carjacking reported in the Tamworth CBD on October 10, but our investigations are continuing," Detective Darcy said.
Police said the 13-year-old was also charged with arson, being carried in a stolen vehicle, as well as three counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception for unrelated matters.
