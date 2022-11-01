TWO of Tamworth's busiest roads have now gone under as floodwaters move through town.
Calala Lane is closed, as well as Scott Road.
Jewry Street and Ebsworth Street are also closed.
The road closures are expected to play havoc with school pick-ups on Tuesday afternoon.
Several schools and childcare centres have notified parents to pick their children up.
Tamworth Buslines and Hannaford's Coaches evacuated students from Carinya and Farrer schools as a result of the closure of Calala Lane.
Farrer students have been taken to Tamworth South Public School, and Carinya students have been taken to Trinity Church Tamworth.
Both schools have requested parents pick children up from these locations.
Moderate to heavy rainfall across the Peel River catchment since Monday afternoon has caused significant river rises along the Peel River.
Minor flooding is expected in Tamworth on Tuesday afternoon and possibly moderate flooding later in the day.
