OVERNIGHT rainfall has forced organisers to call off the races at the Tamworth Jockey Club on Tuesday, but hundreds of people are still expected to walk through the gates.
A 'phantom' race meeting will take place at the race course instead, with entertainment, Fashion on the Field and a livestream of races in Sydney and Melbourne for punters.
Celebrations started early with the Tamworth Business Chamber Melbourne Cup Breakfast attracting around 70 professionals to the track.
The event, dubbed 'networking with a difference' featured mock race sweeps, Fashion on the Field and business presentations.
George Powell and Caroline Lumley wowed the judges in their suits and frocks to take out the Fashion on the Field competition.
Tamworth MP and NSW Minister for Racing Kevin Anderson said the event held at the Jockey Club would have rewards for the entire community.
READ ALSO
"We've got the dress shops, the caterers, everyone in the middle of town who benefits," he said.
"This is the spin off."
Mr Anderson also offered some advice to business owners on how to develop in their respective industries.
"You've got to continue to look outside the square about how to drive your business," he said.
"A lot of us get stuck working in our business and we don't see what's happening outside."
Tamworth Jockey Club gates open at 11am
The Big Dance will be broadcast at 2:20pm, followed by the Melbourne Cup at 3pm.
Fashions on the Field will start at 3:20pm and the Little Dance will be live at 3:30pm.
Entertainment will continue into the night with Aussie Food Trucks from 12pm until 9pm and Brother Hollow Band at 5pm.
Entry is free from 5pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.