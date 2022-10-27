DEATH-DEFYING acts and aerial acrobatics may be the main showstoppers, but the circus is juggling entertaining crowds with giving back this weekend.
Hudsons Circus has pitched its tents in Tamworth, bringing a traveling troupe of performers from every corner of the globe together for a two-hour traditional style circus with a modern twist.
And when crowds roll in on Saturday and Sunday nights, they can donate their money to help a Tamworth dance studio rebuild after it was looted by vandals.
As a trained professional tap dancer himself, Troy Smith from Hudsons Circus told the Leader he was devastated to hear the Australian Physie and Dance Association's Tamworth studio had been trashed.
"I really feel for the kids and I just had to help," he said.
"To have somebody vandalise a dance studio, I just have no words for it.
"Bring some gold coins, bring some notes with you as well, because those guys are doing it tough."
Mr Smith was so saddened by the act, he gave all the kids and their teachers free tickets to the circus on Friday night, and offered their extended families discounts.
Dance teacher Sheridan Lockyer said the kids are really excited to pick up their tickets and the show will "definitely put smiles back on their faces".
"We'll have a huge group of people there on Friday night...it's super generous of them and like they said, they're performers too so they know what it's like to not be able to do your craft.
"It's super exciting that the girls have something to look forward to."
The circus is offering everything from dare-devils and hilarious clowns to aerial acrobatics and beautiful animal acts.
The fast-paced show is suitable for the whole family, with courageous globe motorcycle riders and full flying trapeze acts, Mr Smith said.
"We all just get together like a family and pull a tent down and move on to the next place whether it's rain hail or shine - and we just keep moving," he said.
Hudsons Circus is at the Regional Sporting Complex on Greg Norman Drive until November 6.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
