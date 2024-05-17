Friends, colleagues support Bob through the next tough chapter of his life

For a life-long horse lover and former policeman, the arrival of two mounted police atop their striking charges was the icing on the cake for Bob Drew, who was at the centre of a special benefit event in Tamworth on Friday, May 17.
In March 2023 a freak riding accident left Mr Drew a quadriplegic, and now he and wife Gael are slowly rebuilding their lives.
Ineligible for NDIS support, due to his age at the time of the accident, friends and colleagues have stepped up to give the couple a helping hand.
The NSW Police and horses have played key roles in Mr Drew's life.
He was a member of NSW Police for 32 years, retiring as a Detective Inspector of Police in 2005. During his time on the force Mr Drew spent 28 years as a detective and 12 with the Stock Squad, much of this in the New England region.
Mr Drew, 72, started riding from the age of 4 and was a Sydney Royal green coat [mounted steward] for more than 30 years at Sydney Royal.
When he retired from the force in 2005, Mr Drew was able to focus more fully on his beloved horses, and his role at Sydney Royal.
Mr Drew was busy preparing a horse for Sydney Royal in March 2023, when the unthinkable happened: a car spooked his mount, and Mr Drew was thrown off and down an embankment.
In that instant Mr Drew's world changed for ever: their property and horses were sold, and they have moved into Tamworth where support services are more easily accessed.
The Drews are now focused on rebuilding their lives and their next major challenge: the ongoing cost of Mr Drew's day-to-day care
About 200 friends and colleagues from the police and equine worlds, as well as neighbours, friends and family came together to for A Benefit Event for Bob, held at West Tamworth Leagues Club.
Mrs Drew was almost speechless at how many people had come together to help her husband.
"Bob has so many friends ... to do all this for Bob is amazing," she said.
Retired and Former Police Association of NSW president Paul Wynne, who joined NSW Police in 1973, said Mr Drew had spent his working life supporting the community as a serving police officer and dedicated horseman.
"It's time for us to give Bob any support we can to help raise the funds he now needs," Mr Wynne said.
"Bob is very well respected and was an excellent police officer, but sadly fate dealt him a bad hand."
Mr Wynne said Mrs Drew had been "a tower of strength" through the past year, organising the sale of their property and horses while Mr Drew was still in Sydney undergoing care.
"Retired police, along with Police Legacy and the Police Benevolent Fund had come together to offer what assistance we can," he said.
"Throughout this ordeal, Bob has remained so positive about returning to Tamworth and getting on with his life," Mr Wynne said.
A Benefit Event for Bob was the result, attended by many former NSW Police colleagues as well as those from the Royal Agricultural Society (RAS) of NSW.
The benefit was emceed by Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson, and guest speakers included Australian sports reporter and high profile Sydney-based radio presenter Ben Fordham, retired NSW Commissioner of Police Michael Fuller, whose career spanned 35 years, and retired Detective Chief Inspector Russell Oxford, who spent 40 years in the NSW Police dedicated to solving major crimes and advancing investigative techniques.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.