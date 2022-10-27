EMERGENCY services are rushing to help a man who has been pulled unconscious from a swimming pool in town.
Ambulance NSW confirmed they had deployed paramedics to the Moree Artesian Aquatic Centre in Anne Street to reports of a possible drowning on Thursday morning.
Paramedics said an emergency triple zero call came in at about 11am.
READ ALSO:
"NSW Ambulance paramedics are responding to a possible drowning, after a man was pulled from the water unconscious," a spokesperson for Ambulance NSW said.
The spokesperson could not comment on the condition of the man, or the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The aquatic centre has now closed, a statement from the centre said.
"The MAAC is currently closed until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience," the centre posted online.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.