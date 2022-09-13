Repair works to a key rural route in the north west could be held up for as long as two months with the new federal government still yet to make a decision on the project.
Former deputy prime minister and local MP Barnaby Joyce committed his government to spending $38 million on repairs to the road between Merriwa and Willow Tree, which is known as Colson Creek Road.
But the new Labor government has yet to sign up to the plan, which also involves $9 million from the state government and is expected to take two years to complete.
Upper Hunter Shire Council mayor Maurie Collison said the council would be able to contract the job within days, the minute they get a financial commitment from the federal government - but are worried it will have to wait until the scheduled Commonwealth's October mini-budget, or even the full one next May.
"We're ready to go, we're sitting there. We've got the ready to issue tenders. We've got the cheque, but we haven't got it signed [by the Commonwealth]," he said.
The road has been out of action since early 2021 after a botched repair job.
Cr Collison estimated the detour for Merriwa motorists is costing local producers as much as $500 extra for a cattle truck. Motorists are forced to detour through Scone.
Council sat down with federal infrastructure minister Catherine King recently to talk through the project and didn't immediately get a commitment.
"It's very frustrating to tell you the truth. We certainly have spoken to our local labor [MP for Hunter]," Cr Collison said.
"We just need an answer and we knew we weren't going to get it the other day.
"But Barnaby was at the meeting as well. We've certainly explained the seriousness, the disadvantage, the cost to farmers.
"We're hoping that they'll see fit to say yes."
Mr Joyce told the Leader he will watch the October budget with "trepidation" for fear a long swathe of Nationals election promises could be on the chopping block.
"These are funds we've fought for and now they go back to whether there's a completed business case, that'll be their excuse," he said.
"In regional areas like Tamworth with 60,000 or 70,000 people, we've got no chance of beating Sydney with five million people."
Programs like announced upgrades to Port Stephen's Cutting, Dungowan Dam, and scores of projects in the former government's "regions package", including an upgrade of the Singleton Livestock Exchange, have been identified as potential targets for savings.
Colson Creek Road began to crumble after heavy rain in early 2020, just months after a $12.2 million upgrade route was completed. In 2022, the council pleaded for millions of dollars from federal and state governments to fix up scores of landslips and other problems, which rendered it completely impassable in 2021.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
