Repairs for impassable Merriwa to Willow Tree road waits on Commonwealth commitment

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
September 13 2022 - 9:30pm
The road between Merriwa and Willow Tree, which is known as Colson Creek Road has been completely impassable since early 2021. Picture from file

Repair works to a key rural route in the north west could be held up for as long as two months with the new federal government still yet to make a decision on the project.

