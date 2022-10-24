The Northern Daily Leader

Scott Blanch named Bears' best and fairest and players' player

Mark Bode
October 24 2022 - 8:27am
Scott Blanch (left) and Josh Schmiedel (right) with Bears coach Paul Boyce. Picture: Facebook

Scott Blanch has added North Tamworth's best and fairest award to go with his Group 4 player of the year win.

