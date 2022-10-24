Scott Blanch has added North Tamworth's best and fairest award to go with his Group 4 player of the year win.
The veteran No 9 - who led the Bears to a seventh straight premiership last month - was also named the side's players' player, along with rampaging second-rower Josh Schmiedel, at the club's presentation night on Saturday.
Schmiedel was also named best forward.
He and Blanch both notched their 100th first-grade game for the club in the major semi-final loss to Dungowan in September.
No 6 Ethan Collins was named best back, while his halves partner, Mitchell Sheridan, picked up the 110 per cent award.
Steph Halpin secured the Bears' best and fairest award for league tag, and shared the players' player accolade with Tayla King. Bree Poetschka was most improved.
Kootingal-Moonbi have also announced their award winners for 2022, with giant prop Jacko Brookman snaring the most valuable player and the players' player gongs.
"Jacko has had a fantastic year of footy," Roosters president Lad Jones said. "He is a great player, bloke and friend.
"We love him and can't wait for next year."
Centre Liam Hatch and lock Ben Williams were named best back and best forward, while No 6 Brayden Jerrard and tearaway prop Ryan Kelly-Payne were the most improved players.
Johnny Seabrook secured the coach's award.
Monique Corbett, meanwhile, picked up the most valuable player and the players' player accolades for league tag, while Danielle Seabrook and Kynesha Fuller were most improved. Kiara Briggs secured the coach's award.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
