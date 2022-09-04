The best Group 4 story this season just got better, with Dungowan upsetting North Tamworth in an enthralling major semi-final at Jack Woolaston Oval.
Four years after being promoted to first grade, and following years of struggle, the Cowboys are through to their debut top-grade grand final.
Their gritty 16-12 win over the mighty Bears - who have won the past six premiership and rarely lose at home - means they will host the finale on September 17.
What a turnaround in fortunes! Take a bow Luke Taylor and Shaun Ferguson, who are in their first season as Dungowan's co-coaches.
Cowboys prop Brett Jarrett said making the grand final was a "massive achievement for a little club like Dungowan, a little community".
Jarrett recalled the lean years, "when we only won one or two games" a season, adding: "To think this year we're hosting the grand final at Dungowan ... a big two weeks coming up."
Dungowan will meet either Norths or Moree in the showpiece clash.
In the preliminary final on Saturday, the Bears will host a Boars side who beat Kootingal-Moonbi 30-14 in the minor semi at Kooty on Saturday and have won six straight matches including a recent home win over the Bears.
On a sunny and windy Sunday, Dungowan led 6-4 at half-time after Ferguson - the wily hooker and captain - burrowed over from dummy half in the 16th minute and No 1 Trent Taylor converted - a quick reply to Bears No 7 Mitchell Sheridan's strong close-range try.
Dungowan gained he upper hand in an intense, fast-paced and physical encounter via back-to-back tries early in second half.
In the 49th minute, Jarrett barged over and Taylor added the extras: 12-6 Cowboys.
Five minutes later, No 4 Brandon Parry dived over untouched, after No 5 Liam Mack advanced the ball following an intercept deep in his own half. Taylor missed the conversion: 16-4.
As if on cue, North Tamworth struck back. With Ferguson in the bin, veteran winger Jeremy York rumbled down the touchline in the 60th minute to score in the corner. Sheridan missed the kick: 16-8 Cowboys.
Five minutes later, Bears winger Ashton Constable dived on the ball in-goal after Scott Blanch's cross-field kick. Unconverted Sheridan: 16-12.
Dungowan now have two wins and a loss against Norths this year. All the matches have been tight affairs.
Jarrett paid tribute to Bears veterans Blanch and Josh Schmiedel, who both played their 100th first-grade game for the club on Sunday.
"To play their 100th game today, it's such a big occasion - and they kept turning up right to the 80th minute," he said of Norths, adding: "Credit to both clubs, really, for the effort they put in today."
DUNGOWAN 16 (Shaun Ferguson, Brett Jarrett, Brandon Parry tries; Trent Taylor 2 goals) d NORTH TAMWORTH 12 (Mitch Sheridan, Jeremy York and Ashton Constable tries)
