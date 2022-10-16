With over 25 years of experience in rugby league, Scott Blanch owes many of the best moments of his life to the sport.
But with such deep ties also comes the knowledge of what is truly important.
So when Blanch stepped up to the podium last night to accept his third Group 4 Player of the Year award, he put the focus squarely on his North Tamworth Bears teammates.
"We got on a bit of a roll there, and I was lucky to get on the back of it. It's a cliche, but that's how it was."
With 20 votes, Blanch comfortably led the Player of the Year tally by the end of the night.
It was, he said, "always an honour" to pick up such accolades, particularly after "one of the most enjoyable years I've had at Norths."
And though the Bears' grand final victory was a sweet rebuttal of those in the competition who had doubted the club's ability to win in 2022, what made the season so enjoyable for Blanch was the opportunity to work with the young talent that had come into the team.
"What fires me and motivates me now is not my own performances, but the younger guys and seeing young guys like Kobe [Bone] get an opportunity," he said.
"Those guys that I'm playing with, I hope that I can have some influence on them ... that's what keeps me going. I'm enjoying the club and enjoying the young blokes that are coming through."
As one of the most senior members of the team, and a past player-coach, Blanch fully understands the influence he carries within the side.
And with no plans to hang up the boots next year, he "definitely" hopes to continue leading from the front for the Bears.
"If someone's willing to put you up there and say 'You're the standard', it's your responsibility to make sure that's who you are," Blanch said.
"You can't take that for granted, because it's an honour for someone to say that."
Along with his Player of the Year award, Blanch was also named in the Group 4 Team of the Year alongside Bears teammates Yirripi Jaffer-Williams and Joshua Schmiedel.
