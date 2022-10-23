What started out as a way to keep fit as he recuperated from hip surgery could lead to a second professional career for Ben Burrage.
The Tamworth boxer turned mauy thai fighter has thrown himself into the world of fitness modelling and has spoken of his "long-term goal" to turn pro.
A step outside of his comfort zone, the big appeal for Burrage is the challenge.
"You always want to get better, and obviously that's the pinnacle in that, being a pro," he said.
"It's kind of just something in the back of my mind.
"I'd love to be professional at two sports. Obviously I've done that fighting so to do it in another sport that'd be mad."
The criteria to earn a pro card is to win at the state titles.
He's come close, placing previously, but isn't "there yet."
Burrage got into the discipline about three years ago while he was recovering from having his hip resurfaced.
"Because I love training, I just started doing that at the gym and training with 'Mr Universe', Andrew Hill, and then it just went from there," he said.
"Because I had to sit on the sidelines... I thought I'll give it a crack."
Not an avenue you'd commonly associate with boxers and fighters, Burrage confessed to being surprised by how much he has enjoyed it and the success he has had.
Most recently he finished second in the first-timers and third in the novice and short categories at the Australian Bodybuilding Federation ProAm.
It was his first physique modelling competition, having previously competed more in fitness modelling.
Other than needing to be "a little bit bigger" for physique modelling, the main distinction, Burrage explained, is the poses.
"It's all a show. The fitness modelling you sort of go out open hand and just glide through it whereas physique you just shut your fists and you're more solidly standing," he said.
While that has admittedly been occupying more of his focus in recent times, he hasn't packed away the gloves. Infact he is in the process of preparing to head off on his annual training trip to Thailand in November.
Something he has been doing for a number of years, although it has been a couple since he has been back there, it will be a chance to really test out where he is at.
Depending on "how that goes" he could be taking to the ring in December. He has been offered "a massive fight" down in Sydney on December 10.
The only real question mark is his mobility. He feels in as good a shape as he's ever been, thanks to the fitness modelling.
One of the big things he has learnt from that has been the discipline to your preparation.
"Fighting you can cut corners, or I did, because it's easy; you just do more cardio and lose your weight. But you can't do that in this sort of fitness modelling," he said.
It is all about diet. The training is "just sort of added on top of it".
"Of course you do the cardio, it cuts the body fat, but you need the food to keep your muscle mass," Burrage said.
It is very regimented.
"You have to eat six times a day," he said.
"Every three hours; like an adequate amount of protein, greens and stuff like that. It's just got to be like clockwork."
