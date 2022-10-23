Cougars president Haley Bullock was like a vault.
There was no way Jo Ridgewell was going to find out she had been made a Cougars life member before the stage was set for the big announcement.
But unbeknown to Bullock, Ridgewell was also guarding a secret: the long-serving club treasurer and scorer knew that Bullock had also been made a life member.
And so it came to pass that at Cougars' 2022 presentation night on Saturday, two of their most loyal servants were shocked to discover they had been made members of one of Tamworth sport's most exclusive clubs.
To become a life member at the same time as Ridgewell "was pretty special," Bullock said, adding that her friend was "like family".
Bullock said: "I actually did Jo's life membership [announcement] at the start of the evening so that all of her family could be there. She's got quite a lot of young grandchildren."
"And then at the end of the evening I got mine. So it was a shock."
Bullock said "life membership is the highest honour that any volunteer can receive".
"So to be nominated by the group of life members at Cougars, when there's only the 13 of us now, is pretty special," she added.
Bullock linked with Cougars 13 years ago, lured there by her then-boyfriend, Richard, whom she subsequently married.
"There was a table of them [Cougars]," she said of her wedding.
"They're friends that have become family," she added, in reference to the club's members.
Ridgewell joined Cougars 12 years ago, after he son Brock joined the club. Another son, Ben, would also sign with the club.
Richard, Brock and Ben were part of Cougars' A-grade premiership-winning side this year.
"It sure is," Ridgewell said, in reference to her life membership being a great honour.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
